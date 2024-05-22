Some homes south of Florence to evacuate due to wildfire near the Cactus Forest area

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Homes in the Cactus Forest area, south of Florence, have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire burning in the area.

It is unknown at this time how big the fire is or how much containment progress has been made.

A wildfire is burning near Dogwood Rd, Pinebrook Rd. and Flint Lane in the Cactus Forest area south of Florence.



Homes in that area have been placed in "Go- Evacuate Status."



Please continue to follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/2hdCelhhya — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) May 22, 2024

An ABC15 crew and helicopter are currently heading to the area of the fire to gather more information.

A fire continues to burn in the Tonto National Forest after sparking over the weekend. As of Wednesday morning, the Wildcat Fire is estimated to be 14,402 acres and 36% contained.

