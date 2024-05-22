Watch Now
Some homes south of Florence to evacuate due to wildfire near the Cactus Forest area

It is unknown how large the fire is
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 17:49:05-04

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Homes in the Cactus Forest area, south of Florence, have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire burning in the area.

It is unknown at this time how big the fire is or how much containment progress has been made.

An ABC15 crew and helicopter are currently heading to the area of the fire to gather more information.

A fire continues to burn in the Tonto National Forest after sparking over the weekend. As of Wednesday morning, the Wildcat Fire is estimated to be 14,402 acres and 36% contained.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

