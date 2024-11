CORDES LAKE, AZ — Two people are hurt after small plane crashed in Yavapai County Sunday morning.

YCSO tells ABC15 that two people were on the plane when it went down in a remote area outside Cordes Lake.

YCSO says the two people were in stable condition after the crash, but they were flown to the hospital for treatment.

The FAA will investigate what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com as more information is released.