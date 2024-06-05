Shaking felt in parts of Arizona after magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes northern Mexico

YUMA, AZ — Some parts of the Southwest were shaken awake this morning after an earthquake struck northern Mexico.

The 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck just before 5 a.m. southeast of Mexicali in Baja California.

Shaking could be felt in parts of southwestern Arizona, including in Yuma, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is the second notable earthquake to strike the area in less than a month.

A magnitude 4.9 quake struck in the same area on May 12.