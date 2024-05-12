Earthquake in Mexico felt in parts of Arizona
The magnitude 4.9 quake was centered outside Delta, Baja California
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 15:49:19-04
An earthquake shook up parts of Mexico, California and Arizona Sunday morning.
The magnitude 4.9 quake was centered outside Delta, Baja California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Some shaking could be felt in parts of southwest Arizona, including Yuma.
There were no immediate reports of damage in Arizona from the earthquake.
Did you feel the earthquake? You can report your experience to the USGS by clicking here.
