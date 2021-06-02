Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has announced her run for governor of Arizona.

“I am running for Governor to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans, just like I have done my whole career,” Hobbs said in a news release on Wednesday.

“Right now, our state government is being run by conspiracy theorists who are more focused on political posturing than getting things done, and that needs to change. As Governor, I will do what I have always done: put aside our differences and work to solve the serious problems facing Arizona.”

I’m running for Governor to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans -- just like I’ve done my whole career.



Join me: https://t.co/LM2sCDVynA pic.twitter.com/5y3QtFvYAk — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) June 2, 2021

Hobbs joins a growing list of candidates vying for Gov. Doug Ducey's seat, whose term ends Jan. 1, 2023, due to term limits.

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez have also announced their intentions to run to be Arizona's governor. On Tuesday, Kari Lake, a former news anchor in Phoenix, announced her candidacy.

Secretary Hobbs has become a vocal defender of the state's 2020 election processes, frequently appearing on local and cable news programs, and a vocal critic of the Arizona State Senate's audit, which continues at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Last month, Gov. Ducey assigned protection to Secretary of State Hobbs and her family after she received death threats amid the latest election audit.

"When you're under attack, some would have you believe you have two choices: two fight or give in. But there's a third option: get the job done. I'm here to solve problems," she said in her campaign video.