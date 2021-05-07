Secretary of State Katie Hobbs assigned protection over threats amid election audit

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has assigned protection to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after death threats amid the latest election audit.

ABC15 confirmed with Hobbs that she and her family have been given Arizona Department of Public Safety protection as of Friday morning.

The threats have reportedly occurred amid the polarizing Arizona election audit.

JUST IN: per @MarkPhllpsnews, @dougducey has assigned DPS protection to @SecretaryHobbs and her family due to death threats. #azaudit — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 7, 2021

Secretary Hobbs tweeted Thursday that she had received a threatening phone call and was chased outside of her office.

Earlier today a man called my office saying I deserve to die and wanting to know “what she is wearing so she’ll be easy to get.” It was one of at least three such threats today.



Then a man who I’ve never seen before chased me and my staffer outside of our office. https://t.co/kKoc3g02Io — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 7, 2021

This isn't the first security concern for Secretary Hobbs.

She addressed threats in November 2020 as the presidential election was taking place. Protesters even reportedly showed up at her home, as seen on surveillance footage.

"Their continued intimidation tactics will not prevent me from performing the duties I swore an oath to do," Hobbs said in a statement at the time. "Our democracy is tested constantly, it continues to prevail, and it will not falter under my watch."