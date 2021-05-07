Watch
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs assigned protection over threats amid election audit

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College prior to them casting their votes Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 15:01:13-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has assigned protection to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after death threats amid the latest election audit.

ABC15 confirmed with Hobbs that she and her family have been given Arizona Department of Public Safety protection as of Friday morning.

The threats have reportedly occurred amid the polarizing Arizona election audit.

Secretary Hobbs tweeted Thursday that she had received a threatening phone call and was chased outside of her office.

This isn't the first security concern for Secretary Hobbs.

She addressed threats in November 2020 as the presidential election was taking place. Protesters even reportedly showed up at her home, as seen on surveillance footage.

"Their continued intimidation tactics will not prevent me from performing the duties I swore an oath to do," Hobbs said in a statement at the time. "Our democracy is tested constantly, it continues to prevail, and it will not falter under my watch."

