Kimberly Yee announces run for Arizona governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for governor Monday morning.

"Stop the attacks on our state by the socialist agenda and stand with me," Yee said in a tweet.

According to a campaign video, Yee hopes to focus on small businesses, securing the border, and strengthening the economy.

Yee says "Arizonans would rather earn a living than collect a government check," in her campaign video, saying she disagrees with the Biden-Harris administration's focus on "disincentivizing hard work and personal responsibility."

In addition to her current role as state treasurer, for which she was elected in 2018, Yee served in the office from 2007-2010 under former Treasurer Dean Martin. She has also served as a former Senate Republican Majority Leader and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Her website boasts that she is "a strong fiscal and social conservative" and "has won every election she has run in, and received the second-most votes of any Arizona statewide candidate in 2018."

In March, former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez announced that he is also running in the 2022 election for Arizona's governor.