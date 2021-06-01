Former news anchor Kari Lake announces campaign for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — A former Arizona news anchor has officially filed to run for governor in our state.

Kari Lake, who spent more than two decades as an anchor for FOX10, departed from journalism and TV news earlier this year. She has been outspoken about what she feels are issues with the media industry and has shown support for former President Trump.

Now, KariLake.com shows the beginnings of a campaign website.

Lake sent a tweet Tuesday with a link to an online article about her career move, saying, "More announcements soon."

My @prageru interview just dropped! ⤵️



Walking away from my career in news was one of the toughest decisions I had to make.



When you do the right thing, and put ethics ahead of money—it’s amazing what doors begin to open up.



More announcements soon.https://t.co/1rlB1FTNCo — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 1, 2021

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's office, Lake filed an intent to run statement Tuesday afternoon. She now has to receive 6,663 signatures to qualify for the 2022 ballot.

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee has announced her run for governor as well.

In March, former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez announced that he is also running in the 2022 election for Arizona's governor.