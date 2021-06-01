Watch
Former news anchor Kari Lake announces campaign for Arizona governor

KariLake.com screenshot
kari lake website
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:43:43-04

PHOENIX — A former Arizona news anchor has officially filed to run for governor in our state.

Kari Lake, who spent more than two decades as an anchor for FOX10, departed from journalism and TV news earlier this year. She has been outspoken about what she feels are issues with the media industry and has shown support for former President Trump.

Now, KariLake.com shows the beginnings of a campaign website.

Screenshot from KariLake.com

Lake sent a tweet Tuesday with a link to an online article about her career move, saying, "More announcements soon."

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's office, Lake filed an intent to run statement Tuesday afternoon. She now has to receive 6,663 signatures to qualify for the 2022 ballot.

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee has announced her run for governor as well.

In March, former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez announced that he is also running in the 2022 election for Arizona's governor.

