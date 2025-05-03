Salt River Pima-Maricopa Community hosts American Indian Convocation

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY — After the Maricopa Community College District cancelled its cultural convocations, indigenous graduates came together to celebrate their accomplishments in a tribe-sponsored ceremony.

Friday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, family, friends and community leaders, including Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, celebrated roughly five dozen graduates.

“You are a representative of your people, you are the answer to your ancestors’ prayers, so let’s get it done,” graduate and Pascua Yaqui Tribe member Anita Soto said.

The change in plans came after the Trump administration sent a letter to institutions, requiring the end of activities based on race, identity, or national origin to maintain federal funding.

“We recognize that these required changes may be disappointing to some of our students and employees. However, we remain committed to fostering a welcoming learning environment for all students as they pursue their educational goals,” an MCCCD spokesperson said in a statement.

Instead of a college-sponsored event, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community stepped in.

"It’s a little frustrating, but we’re resilient and we keep moving forward,” Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Council Member Mikah Carlos said. "Politics aside, we’re here to celebrate our students, their families.”

Graduate and Navajo Nation member Collin Skeets shared his story with his peers Friday night.

“Just wanted to change, to prove to my daughter that I needed to finish school so that way I could show her things are accomplished,” Skeets said. “I want to teach history and emphasize American Indian history with American history.”