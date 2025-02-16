Push to end 'legislative immunity' continues after another state lawmaker wasn't cited for speeding

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed State Senator Jake Hoffman was pulled over for going 89 MPH in a posted speed limit zone of 65 MPH on January 22, but he was not cited due to what is called “legislative immunity".

"The Trooper recognized and verified that Mr. Hoffman is an Arizona State Senator, and currently in legislative session," a spokesperson for DPS said.

A spokesperson for Hoffman says he did not invoke immunity during the stop, but that the trooper noticed who he was and confirmed with Hoffman he was a state lawmaker, then did not issue a ticket in accordance with state law.

Hoffman himself had no comment on the traffic stop.

Legislative immunity has been controversial before, as former Governor Doug Ducey tried but failed to end it during his time in office.

The Arizona State Constitution states that "members of the legislature shall be privileged from arrest in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace” and says legislators “shall not be subject to any civil process during the session of the legislature.”

Now, ending immunity or traffic violations is back on the table, as Republican State Representative Quang Nguyen introduced HCR 2503.

“We are law-makers. So number one, we shouldn’t break laws," Ngyuen said.

Valley residents, like Debbie Logan, agree with the move, saying the law should apply to everyone equally, especially on the roads.

“I attend several meetings, and I always allow myself enough time to get there,” Logan said.

Lawmakers even get a sticker they can put on their license which they can show to police officers in case they get pulled over on the road.

“I tore it off," Representative Nguyen said. "I just want to live my life like you,”

Immunity doesn’t last forever, and lawmakers can be cited for their traffic violations once the legislative session ends.

Still, Nguyen believes that’s an unfair privilege given to those who should be held to the highest standard.

"We need to show the people we are making laws for everyone, including us," Nguyen said.

If passed, it’ll be up to voters if it becomes law, and the resolution would be on the ballot in 2026.