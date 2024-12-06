Poll: Why Arizona voters gave Trump a second term

PHOENIX — Of the seven battleground states, Arizona was the one to swing the most in Trump's direction.

A nearly six-point swing to the right. To see why, local pollster Noble Predictive Insights contacted voters and asked them why they chose former President Trump over Vice President Harris.

“It’s the Economy, Stupid” - James Carville

Twenty-seven percent of Arizona voters said the economy was their main concern. Almost double the runner-up main concerns which both received 16%, immigration and threats to democracy.

When broken down by party, Republican and Independent voters were more aligned with both their top issues being the economy and immigration. The top issue with the most concern for Democrats was threats to democracy followed by the economy and then abortion. Immigration was a top concern for 6%.

David Byler, Chief of Research with Noble Predictive also told ABC15 voters were not buying Harris’s attempt to break from the Biden administration.

“We had 56% of voters seeing her primarily as a member of the Biden administration and only 33% seeing her as a new politician,” Byler said. “So what that signals to me is that Joe Biden’s unpopularity was a problem that she could not get away from.”

Another interesting election takeaway was how Kari Lake was not able to capitalize on Arizona’s six-point swing to Trump. She lost to Democrat Ruben Gallego by almost two and a half points.

Noble Predictive Insights also asked voters about this contest and found many of them were turned off by Lake’s denial of both the 2022 and 2020 election results, or they simply did not like her personality. Some voters said they did not like how she imitated Trump without offering any new ideas. It showed that there is something about Trump that other candidates on the right may have difficulty replicating.