Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all four of its Arizona locations

TEMPE, AZ — Planned Parenthood says it has resumed abortion procedures at its clinics in Arizona.

"As of today, we are now booking appointments for abortion services throughout the state of Arizona," Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno said during a press conference at Planned Parenthood Arizona Tempe Health Center Thursday morning.

Planned Parenthood had just one location, in Tucson, that was providing services. The announcement restarts services at their Tempe, Glendale, and Flagstaff locations.

"The past 120 days have been challenging," said Planned Parenthood Arizona Medical Director Dr. Jill Gibson.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Alexis McGill Johnson was also in attendance at the event.

Earlier this month, many abortion providers said they were resuming services in Arizona. This came just days after an emergency stay was granted temporarily blocking the enforcement of a nearly complete ban on abortions.

At the time, Planned Parenthood Arizona told ABC15 that they and their legal team were waiting to see if Attorney General Mark Brnovich would ask the Supreme Court to take up the stay.

With the pre-Roe law on hold again, Arizona does have another law passed just this year on the books. That law only bans abortions after 15 weeks.

On Thursday, Planned Parenthood officials said they have received the legal assurance to restart their services.

"Abortion is temporarily legal in Arizona. This does not mean the fight is over. This means we are continuing to fight every day," Fonteno said. "We won't stop fighting for our patients."

