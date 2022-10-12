Watch Now
Phoenix City Council measure that deprioritizes abortion calls to police has passed

Puts calls to 9-1-1 about abortions on low-priority list
arizona state capitol AP
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The blur of car lights zip past the Arizona Capitol as the dome is illuminated in blue, along with other buildings and structures around the state as a symbol of support for Arizona's frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling the coronavirus Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
arizona state capitol AP
Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 20:17:45-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council members have passed a resolution that will put illegal abortion calls on a "low priority" for Phoenix police.

City council heard dozens of public comments both for and against passing the resolution, the opposed saying that by de-prioritizing these calls, it’s a “tricky” way to get around the law that is currently in place that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

Others argue that the City of Phoenix, as the fifth largest city in the country, needs to take a stand on abortion rights for women.

The council passed the resolution with a 6-2 vote.

