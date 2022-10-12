Phoenix City Council measure that deprioritizes abortion calls to police has passed

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council members have passed a resolution that will put illegal abortion calls on a "low priority" for Phoenix police.

City council heard dozens of public comments both for and against passing the resolution, the opposed saying that by de-prioritizing these calls, it’s a “tricky” way to get around the law that is currently in place that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

Others argue that the City of Phoenix, as the fifth largest city in the country, needs to take a stand on abortion rights for women.

The council passed the resolution with a 6-2 vote.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.