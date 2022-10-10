Abortion providers resume services after stay is granted

PHOENIX — Many abortion providers resuming services in Arizona. This comes just days after an emergency stay was granted temporarily blocking the enforcement of a nearly complete ban on abortions.

The stay was granted as the legal battle moves to the Arizona Court of Appeals.

“Obviously, we were thrilled I mean it’s just such a relief for the patients,” said Medical Director and owner of Camelback Family Planning Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick.

She said Friday her staff went from taking calls from stressed-out patients to hours later learning they could resume services.

“Oh my gosh, it's legal again,” said Dr. Goodrick describing her office’s reaction. “Okay, we can answer the phones and help people.”

She told ABC15 that Monday was already busy with people calling and coming in who had heard the news.

ABC15 spoke with one of those patients, who wasn’t comfortable sharing her identity.

“I am 8 weeks, and you know just everybody has their reasons,” said the woman.

She told ABC15 she decided to walk in Monday to learn her options as quickly as possible.

“Sometimes we're not in the best situations to bring life into this world,” said the woman.

With the Pre-Roe law on hold again, Arizona does have another law passed just this year on the books. That law only bans abortions after 15 weeks.

This woman told us the legal limbo in Arizona makes things even more challenging.

“Yeah, because it just makes the decision even tougher cause now you have to think about whether you are able to or not,” she said.

The quickly changing legal landscape also frustrating to people like Lynn Dyre, who are against abortion.

“Just Friday I was here, and it was illegal,” said Dyre. “Then all of a sudden it’s legal.”

She visits abortion providers daily, talking to women and even taking them to Life Choices Women’s Clinic.

“So, if I can come out here and talk to a woman and take her to our clinic and she can get the help that she needs that’s why I’m here,” said Dyre.

She insisted there is help available that people or those that are expecting might not know about.

As Dyre visits providers and as services resume, people on both sides of the issue continue to hope for clarity.

“It’s hard I wish they would make the final decision,” said Dyre.

There is a scheduled conference call tomorrow afternoon regarding the appeal.

Planned Parenthood Arizona told ABC15, they and their legal team are waiting to see if Attorney General Mark Burnovich will ask the Supreme Court to take up the stay.

ABC15 has reached out to the AG’s office asking if they will, but no one has responded yet.

If the AG doesn’t challenge it, the ban will be blocked until the appeals court hears the case on the Pre-Roe law.