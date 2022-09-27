Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute people who have abortions

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute those who have abortions following a decision by a Pima County judge that banned abortions in Arizona last week.

“I will not prosecute women for having abortions. No statute even suggests a woman will ever be prosecuted for her decision,” County Attorney Mitchell said in a video statement Tuesday. “Likewise, I will not re-victimize survivors of rape, incest, or molestation.”

She continued: “I’ve spent my career defending people that have suffered those crimes. False statements being made about the law or about my position in order to sow fear for political gain, are simply irresponsible.”

The county attorney says Friday’s decision about abortion and appeal are not clear on which conflicting statute applies in Arizona. Mitchell says the Maricopa County Attorney’s office has not received a case submittal regarding abortion, but if and when they do, they will seek further guidance from the court before making any actions.

“This is a highly emotionally charged subject,” Mitchell said.

A Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction on a state territory-era abortion law after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. By lifting the injunction, all abortions are banned in Arizona unless the mother's life is in danger. The near-total abortion ban was first enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912.

Planned Parenthood has since stopped providing abortion services at all Arizona locations and is seeking an immediate stay after the judge lifted the injunction.

