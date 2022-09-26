Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Planned Parenthood: Abortion services in Arizona paused

Moves comes after judge lifts injunction on near-total abortion ban
The decision was delivered by Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson on Friday, Sept. 23.
California Abortion
Posted at 9:51 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 13:00:20-04

TUCSON — Planned Parenthood has stopped providing abortion services at all Arizona locations, a spokesperson for the organization told ABC15 sister station KGUN 9 Monday.

The move comes after a Pima County Superior Court judge ruled Friday that the injunction on Arizona's near-total ban on abortion has been lifted, and Arizona's two abortion laws will stand in the state.

In late August, Planned Parenthood decided to resume abortion services in the state, pending the judge's ruling.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a motion to lift the 50-year-old injunction that had prevented the state from its near-total ban on abortion.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!