Arizona attorney general asks court to unblock abortion ban

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that his office is asking a Pima County judge to lift the 50-year injunction that put on hold Arizona's territorial law banning abortion.

On Monday, a federal judge in Phoenix blocked Arizona's 2021 'personhood' law which gives rights to unborn children. In his decision, U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said it is "anyone's guess" what criminal laws abortion providers may be breaking if they perform otherwise legal abortions.

During the recently completed legislative session, lawmakers passed a law that gives women up to 15 weeks to have an abortion. But the law also contains a provision which states that Arizona can revert to its pre-Roe law banning all abortions except for when the life of the mother is at risk.

The Attorney General said his office wants consistency and clarity in the application of the law after the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.