Partnership to improve youth mental health sees success through Arizona pilot program

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley is seeing success in its mental health program, aimed at addressing the needs of underrepresented communities and kids after the negative impacts from the pandemic.

“The Whole Child Approach” pilot program started in Maricopa and Pinal counties in 2022 as a partnership with Terros Health. The organizations aimed to work with children and teens for three years to boost behavioral and mental health through games, art therapy, and other therapeutic interventions.

Valley Boys & Girls Clubs start pilot program to address mental health in kids

If needed, dozens of coaches would help parents and children find additional treatment.

The pilot program would then be expanded if it proved successful, and program leaders as well as parents tell ABC15 that it has been making a positive difference.

