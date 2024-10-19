One of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers dies at 107

WINDOW ROCK, AZ — John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, died Saturday at the age of 107.

According to a press release from the Navajo Nation, Kinsel was born in Lukachukai, Arizona, and was immersed in Navajo traditions and culture. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to join the group of Navajo Code Talkers.

He served in the 9th Marine Regiment and the 3rd Marine Division during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“Kinsel was a revered Navajo Code Talker and an American hero, whose legacy as a Code Talker is marked not only by his service but by his continued dedication to sharing the story of the Navajo Code Talkers with future generations,” said Council Delegate Carl R. Slater who represents the Lukachukai Chapter where Kinsel resided.

“On behalf of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers. Beyond his legacy of a warrior, he was also a proud Navajo man who upheld the values of his heritage while serving his country with distinction. As we honor his life, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, loved ones, and the entire Navajo Nation. May his spirit rest in peace, and may his memory continue to inspire generations to come,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley.