Nineteen dogs without water seized by MCSO in Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — Maricopa County Animal Crimes and MASH units served a search warrant Wednesday on a Tonopah property, seizing 19 dogs found without adequate drinking water. Five of the animals were taken for emergency veterinary care.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office tells ABC15 they began receiving calls in early June after a neighbor noticed 15 to 20 dogs drinking from a neighboring horse trough. A neighbor tracked the dogs to the neighboring property and called authorities, concerned the animals had no water of their own.

Deputies responded and said they found an empty water trough on the property meant to hold water for nearly 20 dogs.

"The dogs came out and were drinking like they haven't had water in like days," Detective Dave Evans said Wednesday.

Investigators returned for a follow-up visit this week and again found no water. The owners reportedly told deputies a broken trailer prevented them from hauling water to the property, which has no city water connection. Two containers on the property held minimal water according to the Sheriff’s Office.

"We came to this property twice and each time we came there was zero water," Evans said.

With triple-digit temperatures and an extreme heat warning in effect in the Valley, the Animal Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant and returned Wednesday.

"We can't run the risk of leaving these dogs out here with no water," Evans said.

The 19 dogs ranged from older animals to younger pups. Evans said some appeared to be in relatively good condition, while others showed signs of ticks and possible illness, including Parvo and Valley fever. All 19 will receive veterinary treatment as court proceedings unfold, five of them required emergency vet treatment on Wednesday.

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"A bunch of them have ticks in their ears and on their body, so they're all going to get vet treatment today," Evans said.

Evans said the owners appeared to have become overwhelmed as the number of dogs on the property grew over the years from repeated litters.

The property owner cooperated with investigators and helped load the animals. He was cited under state law for failing to provide water, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Evans said the case is a warning to all pet owners in Arizona who keep dogs outside.

"Since Sheriff Sheridan has taken over, he's made this a priority and again this is just basic: If you have dogs and you live in Arizona and you're going to keep them outside, they have to have water," Evans said. "Preferably the water that's in shade and not out in the open and again with this property here, I mean, if you want to live off the grid that's fine, but you need to have water for the dogs and again with the heat we couldn't take the chance of these dogs not having water," Evans said.

Once court proceedings conclude, the dogs could become available for adoption through the MASH unit, where many animals are already available for adoption.

Anyone who sees animals without water, shade, or shelter is asked to call the MCSO tip line.

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