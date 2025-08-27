New plan could slash Arizona’s Salt River Herd to brink of extinction

A brewing controversy over the future of the Salt River wild horses is pitting environmental critics against animal advocates, with new allegations that a state-federal plan could drastically reduce their numbers, possibly to the point of extinction.

Critics say the herd, which grazes along the Lower Salt River in the Tonto National Forest, destroys native grasses that provide habitat for birds and other small wildlife.

But advocates argue the horses are humanely managed through fertility control and remain one of Arizona’s most popular natural attractions.

Former Arizona lawmaker Kelly Townsend, who authored the 2016 state law protecting the herd, called the animals “a treasure for Arizonans” and “something that’s so special to Arizona.”

The law passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and was designed to preserve the herd for future generations.

Despite that legal protection, advocates say the horses may not survive a new management plan.

Suzanne Roy, executive director of the nonprofit American Wild Horse Conservation, said federal fencing and reduced access to habitat have already pushed the population down from an estimated 460 horses to around 280.

She alleges documents obtained through public records requests show the Tonto National Forest and Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office discussed a plan with the Arizona Department of Agriculture that would leave as few as 21 horses on the range.

Roy says such a drastic reduction would doom the herd. “A minimum of 150 to 200 horses is needed to preserve genetic diversity,” she said. “Anything less leads to unhealthy foals that don’t survive. That’s not management — that’s extinction.”

Gov. Hobbs, who voted for the 2016 protection law while serving in the Arizona State Senate, declined to comment on the allegations.

Her office said it could not discuss the matter during the ongoing process to select a new management organization for the horses.

Townsend said removing the herd could not only violate the intent of the law but possibly break it outright.

“I don’t think that is the will of the people. I would hope someone steps up and makes sure this law is enforced,” Townsend said.

The Salt River wild horses, from newborn foals to older stallions, have long drawn photographers, nature lovers, and tourists to the banks of the river east of Phoenix.

For now, their future remains uncertain as advocates brace for what could become a legal and political battle over one of Arizona’s most iconic sights.