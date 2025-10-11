Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two 19-year-olds arrested after deadly shooting in Chandler Friday night

Chandler police say witnesses called 911 to report that shots were fired during a dispute between two individuals
CHANDLER, AZ — A 19-year-old man has died after a shooting near McQueen and Warner roads Friday night.

Chandler police say witnesses called 911 to report that shots were fired during a dispute between two individuals.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Daniel Sublasky who had been shot, he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say they were able to obtain probable cause to arrest two 19-year-old men in connection with the homicide.

Mateo Bynum and Tanutamani Richards were arrested and each booked on a charge of 2nd degree homicide, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

