‘Now that’s a search and rescue:’ Deputies rescue dog after serious fall in Superstition Mountains

SUPERSTITION WILDERNESS — Video posted by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows deputies swooping in by helicopter and rescuing a dog who had fallen in the rugged wilderness and couldn’t walk out.

The dog was camping with his owner when he was seriously injured in the early morning hours near Battleship Rock, a prominent peak in the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix.

The video shows deputies with the sheriff’s Aviation Division hoisting the dog to safety using a special K-9 harness.

The sheriff said the dog was taken to an emergency vet where he was treated.

The sheriff’s office captioned the short video, set to energetic rock music, as “Feel Good Friday.” The post was popular on social media with one person commenting, “Now that’s a search and rescue.”

