Three hurt in attempted robbery turned shooting near Tempe Town Lake late Friday night

Two people were riding on a scooter when a group approached them and attempted to rob them at gunpoint
TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating after three people were hurt in a shooting just south of Tempe Town Lake late Friday night.

Shortly before midnight, authorities were called to an area near Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive for reports of a shooting.

Two individuals were riding on a scooter when a group of people approached them and attempted to rob them at gunpoint, according to Tempe police.

The individuals on the scooter shot at the group and someone from the group returned fire.

The group then fled the area but were later located by police.

One of the individuals on the scooter and two individuals from the group were hurt in the shooting.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials say there is no active threat to the community.

Details surrounding the individuals involved in the incident have not yet been released.

Police are investigating the incident.

