Navajo police searching for mother and daughter last seen Wednesday near Pinon, Arizona

PINON, AZ — Navajo police are asking for the public's help in finding a mother and daughter who went missing Wednesday.

Police say 40-year-old Erica Pelt and 5-year-old Samara Williams were last seen walking into a mountain range in Pinon, AZ, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Pelt is described as being 5' 4", approximately 270lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black.

Williams is described as being 4' 1", approximately 50lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and multi-colored pants.

If you have any information regarding the mother and daughter's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Navajo Police Department at 928-674-2111.