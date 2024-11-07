Tonto National Forest Christmas tree permits go on sale Nov. 14

Christmas time is in the air again! And soon you can get your permit to cut down your own Christmas tree at Tonto National Forest.

Beginning November 14, you can buy a tree permit online at Recreation.gov and at the Supervisor's Office, Globe or Payson ranger stations.

You and your family can take your Christmas tree-cutting adventure starting November 23.

Permits cost $15 and are valid through December 31.

Permits are also available for free when you purchase an Every Kid Outdoors pass. For more details about the Every Kid Outdoors program click here.

“Selecting a Christmas tree from the Tonto National Forest is a cherished tradition for many families, while for others, it's a new experience that may soon become a beloved tradition,” said Timber Resource Specialist Michelle Williams of the Tonto National Forest. “The act of cutting down their own Christmas tree creates memorable experiences for most families. This tradition has been bringing families together during the holiday season for many years.”

In-person Tonto National Forest sales locations:

