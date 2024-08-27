Mohave County Deputies brace for anything on the river

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — Earlier this month, ABC15 was invited on a ride-along with deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Boating Safety Division.

ABC15 reached out to MCSO after a 4-month-old baby lost her life at Lake Havasu due to heat illness back in July. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office, that case is still being investigated.

During the ride-along, ABC15 got to see what sort of risks and challenges exist on the river — not just for people out on the water, but also for law enforcement.

One of the most-visited areas along the Colorado River is Copper Canyon, where some of the best cliff diving in the entire state is located.

But these red rock cliffs can be just as dangerous as they are breathtaking and Deputies Charles Trescher and Steffen Kjellberg know that all too well.

"When are here and we witness it, we do get nervous and always watch," explained Deputy Trescher, who also adds that the majority of people that are cliff jumping make it through the day unscathed. But these deputies still have to be ready for anything that could happen, often acting as the first line of defense for someone who may get injured on the water.

"We have life-saving measures on the boat," said Deputy Trescher. "We carry backboards and medical equipment, so we can help the best way we can. We get the patient out of the water. We make sure they are breathing. We stabilize them and get medical on board and we generally do a transport at a pretty quick pace to get them to the hospital as fast as possible."

And for these deputies, that often means protecting above the surface and below it.

"All of our guys are divers," said Deputy Trescher. "We all have scuba equipment and we train regularly."

It's training that can prove to be lifesaving in situations where every moment matters.

"It's called the golden hour. If you can try to get them out of the water and to medical care within that hour, there is still a chance - and that's what we strive for."

In the water, MCSO deputies have a sonar that can detect anything from other boats to people who may be underneath, essentially acting as their eyes and ears below the water.

But there's one thing that even the best technology has a hard time going up against and that's the dangerous heat. The high temperature was 109° Fahrenheit the day of our ride along and it was also muggy.

"We're always drinking water," said Deputy Kjellberg who also discussed making sure the hydration process starts before their shift and also includes electrolytes.

The deputies also explain it's not uncommon to go through a gallon and a half of water each while on the river for their shifts.

Even on slower days, the deputies say you can never let your guard down, knowing that all it takes is an instant for a relaxing day on the water to get turned upside down.

"At the drop of a hat, you could have an emergency," said Deputy Trescher. "It doesn't matter if there is one person out here or 10,000."