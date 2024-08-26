ABC15 rides along with Mohave County deputies patrolling Lake Havasu, Colorado River

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — Earlier this month, ABC15's Nick Ciletti was given the chance to ride along with two Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies to see what goes into patrolling the Colorado River, keeping people safe, and avoiding any potential risks.

Ice, drinks, and a fast boat could look like the makings of a relaxing day on the water at Lake Havasu, but for Mohave County deputies, it's also hard work.

"I think it's just second nature," said Mohave County Sheriff's Deputy Charles Trescher, when asked about wearing so many hats while on the job. "Literally, in a day, you're in five positions and you didn't even realize you did all that."

Deputy Trescher and his partner, Deputy Steffen Kjellberg, are part of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety, which covers the Lower Colorado River from the Parker Dam in the south to the David Dam in the north. They also help cover Lake Havasu, parts of Lake Mead, and Lake Mohave, adding up to around 155 miles of waterways.

About 15 minutes into the ride-along, Deputies Trescher and Kjellberg spot a risk on the river: They've spotted a man riding on the back of the boat where passengers aren't supposed to be.

"It's called transom riding," said Deputy Trescher. "Basically, when the boat is underway above a wakeless speed, in the State of Arizona, if you are not seated in the passenger compartment, it is transom riding."

As we pull up, we notice a man and a woman and their two teenage daughters in the boat.

"We'll pull up on the other side," says Deputy Trescher as the two boats get closer.

Once we're next to the man's boat, Deputies Trescher and Kjellberg explain what's going on.

"The reason we are stopping you is because of transom riding. You cannot be sitting out there when someone is being towed whatsoever. If you are above a wakeless speed, you can't sit there."

The deputies say it's a common offense, often committed by people who simply don't know the rules of the river.

It may seem minor, but it could have deadly consequences, with deputies saying they've seen similar incidents where people have drowned inadvertently.

In this case, the man is given a verbal warning; he and his family are allowed to continue with their day, but not before Deputies Trescher and Kjellberg do a safety check.

The deputies ask the boaters to test their horn, look for their fire extinguisher, and ensure all four people on board have U.S. Coast Guard-certified life vests. In this case, this family is well-prepared and passed the safety check.

But the stop brings up an important question: jurisdiction on the water, with the banks of the Colorado River serving as the border between Arizona and California.

The deputies explained that MCSO has a mutual aid agreement with the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department and other agencies on the water, allowing them all to work together to patrol the river.

"Basically, the rule of thumb is that even if we are in California, we are allowed to enforce Arizona law," explains Deputy Trescher.

The next stop on the ride-along is Thompson Bay, an area that's not too far from Lake Havasu's iconic London Bridge.

"Every day here, you get wake violations," explains Deputy Kjellberg.

Wake violations are when boaters or jet skiers get cited for going too fast and creating waves or disturbances in the water. Throughout the river, you will see areas where there are buoys that say, "No Wake Zone."

"They don't know and they see an open lake and they just punch it and go," says Deputy Kjellberg.

Deputy Kjellberg says you can't arrest someone for a wake violation since it's a petty offense, but an individual could receive a citation.

"We educate them because there are so many...we do a lot of educational stops with wake violations. A lot of people truly don't know."

One surprising thing was finding out about the rules of drinking and boating in Arizona.

"Believe it or not, in the State of Arizona, you can operate a vessel while drinking a beer...there is an open container law in a vehicle, there is no law for that," explains Deputy Trescher, but he also adds it is not a practice he recommends and it's not a license to act irresponsibility.

Boaters can still be arrested for operating under the influence or "OUI" in the State of Arizona if they're over the legal limit (BAC of .08 or higher).

Deputies Trescher and Kjellberg say that when they stop someone, it's never about spoiling a good time; it's about keeping people safe so that they can enjoy more good times in the future.

"I would say the biggest misconception is that we are the 'fun police,'" says Deputy Trescher. "We are not here to ruin your fun. We would rather you be safe. Have as much fun as possible, just try to do it as safely as possible."

Tune in on Tuesday, August 27, for Part II of our ride-along with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.