Mexican Foreign Secretary talks with Governor Hobbs on immigration, economy

PHOENIX — With six days until President-Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Mexican leaders are discussing addressing the incoming administration’s plans while also trying to solidify state relationships.

From trade to immigration, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramirez, sat down with Governor Katie Hobbs Tuesday to talk about the top issues impacting both countries.

After the meeting, de la Fuente discussed bi-national priorities for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum moving forward.

“Are we going to face new challenges? Yes. Are some of those challenges rather complex? Yes,” de la Fuente said. “But shall we keep our good relationship and efficient trade and neighborhood and family ties? Of course, yes.”

Trump has vowed to conduct a mass deportation plan in his new term. Because of this, Mexico has boosted legal and outreach services at their U.S. consulates.

De la Fuente is currently visiting the consulates and surrounding communities.

“We are prepared to receive them,” de la Fuente said. “The migrants have rights, and we want those rights to be protected.”

His goal in talking with Hobbs is to keep close ties between Arizona, Sonora and the rest of Mexico.

“I think we will continue working with her and her team regardless of the new challenges we’re going to face,” de la Fuente said.

While Gov. Hobbs didn't directly address Trump's promises during her State of the State address Monday, she talked about border security and National Guard resources at the southern border.

"We must remain vigilant in protecting Arizonans from the cartels who seek to do us harm,” Hobbs said.

De la Fuente echoed safety after their meeting Tuesday, saying Mexican partnerships are key in slowing the flow of drugs and people north.

“Of course, we can do more than we are doing,” de la Fuente said. “Cooperation and coordination is far more effective than just punitive actions.”

He also underscored the importance of the multi-billion dollar trade industry between Arizona and Sonora.

“Is it going to better for the semiconductor industry in Arizona that you are leading with efficient technology and knowledge, would Mexico help on that or not help?” de la Fuente said. “I think we can complement each other, we don’t compete, we complement.”

Trump has also promised tall trade tariffs on Mexico unless the country increases its border security efforts.

Tariffs are something de la Fuente wants to avoid.

“If you impose tariffs, you kill free trade,” de la Fuente said.

He said he has had informal discussions with incoming Trump administration members and that some negotiated agreements need to be made soon.