Man found dead Sunday while hiking out of the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A hiker's death is under investigation at the Grand Canyon.

National Park Service (NPS) officials say just before 7 a.m. Sunday, they received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail, about half a mile east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse.

NPS personnel and bystanders attempted to resuscitate the person but were unsuccessful.

The hiker has been identified only as a 41-year-old man. Officials say he was hiking out of the canyon from an overnight stay at the Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch.

The NPS and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the cause of death.

No other details have been provided.