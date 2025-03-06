LIST: Federal office leases DOGE has reportedly cancelled

PHOENIX — As the Department of Government Efficiency continues cutting expenses throughout the federal government, ABC15 is looking into what Arizona offices have reportedly been impacted by the cuts.

According to the DOGE website, 24 federal offices are on the list of facilities that are being closed to save taxpayer money.

Fourteen of those facilities are in the Valley, and nine are in the city of Phoenix.

DOGE reports that the savings to taxpayers from these cuts would add up to roughly $15.4 million in Arizona.

See the full list of closures below:

