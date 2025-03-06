Watch Now
LIST: Federal office leases DOGE has reportedly cancelled

All told, the leases reportedly canceled by DOGE in Arizona would save taxpayers about $15.4 million
PHOENIX — As the Department of Government Efficiency continues cutting expenses throughout the federal government, ABC15 is looking into what Arizona offices have reportedly been impacted by the cuts.

According to the DOGE website, 24 federal offices are on the list of facilities that are being closed to save taxpayer money.

Fourteen of those facilities are in the Valley, and nine are in the city of Phoenix.

DOGE reports that the savings to taxpayers from these cuts would add up to roughly $15.4 million in Arizona.

See the full list of closures below:

Main AgencyLocationSquare FeetAnnual Lease Value
National Park ServiceCamp Verde2,300$53,544
National Park ServiceFlagstaff6,760$242,966
National Park ServiceFlagstaff3,991$163,170
Bureau of Indian AffairsFredonia1,500$22,860
Internal Revenue ServiceGlendale18,963$724,116
Forest ServiceMesa7,500$305,100
Internal Revenue ServiceMesa24,853$910,925
Railroad Retirement BoardMesa1,946$36,974
Motor Carrier Safety AdminNogales2,506$68,551
Bureau of Indian AffairsPhoenix71,591$1,784,239
Bureau of Industry & SecurityPhoenix36,750$1,194,475
Executive Office for Immigration ReviewPhoenix23,048$726,528
Equal Employment Opportunity CommissionPhoenix22,915$562,209
Forest ServicePhoenix32,162$719,682
General Services AdministrationPhoenix2,193$44,990
Internal Revenue ServicePhoenix99,880$2,666,602
Public Defender ServicePhoenix46,567$1,168,475
U.S. Attorney's OfficePhoenix72,980$2,217,818
Indian Health Service NavajoSt. Michaels40,924$1,074,931
Small Business AdministrationShow Low460$11,013
Food and Drug AdministrationTempe4,176$151,150
Census BureauTucson7,335$287,894
Fish & Wildlife ServiceTucson4,791$126,374
Natural Resources Conservation ServiceYuma4,541$123,878

