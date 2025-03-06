LIST: Federal office leases DOGE has reportedly cancelled

PHOENIX — As the Department of Government Efficiency continues cutting expenses throughout the federal government, ABC15 is looking into what Arizona offices have reportedly been impacted by the cuts.
According to the DOGE website, 24 federal offices are on the list of facilities that are being closed to save taxpayer money.
Fourteen of those facilities are in the Valley, and nine are in the city of Phoenix.
DOGE reports that the savings to taxpayers from these cuts would add up to roughly $15.4 million in Arizona.
See the full list of closures below:
|Main Agency
|Location
|Square Feet
|Annual Lease Value
|National Park Service
|Camp Verde
|2,300
|$53,544
|National Park Service
|Flagstaff
|6,760
|$242,966
|National Park Service
|Flagstaff
|3,991
|$163,170
|Bureau of Indian Affairs
|Fredonia
|1,500
|$22,860
|Internal Revenue Service
|Glendale
|18,963
|$724,116
|Forest Service
|Mesa
|7,500
|$305,100
|Internal Revenue Service
|Mesa
|24,853
|$910,925
|Railroad Retirement Board
|Mesa
|1,946
|$36,974
|Motor Carrier Safety Admin
|Nogales
|2,506
|$68,551
|Bureau of Indian Affairs
|Phoenix
|71,591
|$1,784,239
|Bureau of Industry & Security
|Phoenix
|36,750
|$1,194,475
|Executive Office for Immigration Review
|Phoenix
|23,048
|$726,528
|Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
|Phoenix
|22,915
|$562,209
|Forest Service
|Phoenix
|32,162
|$719,682
|General Services Administration
|Phoenix
|2,193
|$44,990
|Internal Revenue Service
|Phoenix
|99,880
|$2,666,602
|Public Defender Service
|Phoenix
|46,567
|$1,168,475
|U.S. Attorney's Office
|Phoenix
|72,980
|$2,217,818
|Indian Health Service Navajo
|St. Michaels
|40,924
|$1,074,931
|Small Business Administration
|Show Low
|460
|$11,013
|Food and Drug Administration
|Tempe
|4,176
|$151,150
|Census Bureau
|Tucson
|7,335
|$287,894
|Fish & Wildlife Service
|Tucson
|4,791
|$126,374
|Natural Resources Conservation Service
|Yuma
|4,541
|$123,878