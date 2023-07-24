LIST: See active brush, wildfires burning across Arizona

Multiple brush fires are burning across Arizona with several communities being impacted by evacuation status alerts.

Over the July 21 weekend, several significant wildfires broke out across the state, totaling approximately 2,950 acres.

The Diamond Fire, which is believe to be lightning-caused, has forced evacuations to the community of Sunflower, Arizona.

Here's a look at the latest information on those fires as of Monday, July 24.

Diamond Fire

Location: Burning near Sunflower, Arizona

Evacuations: "GO" status for the community of Sunflower. Evacuation center at We-Ko-Pa in Fountain Hills.

Start date/cause: Saturday, July 22. Believed to be caused by lightning.

Size: 839 acres

Containment: 0%

Grapevine Fire

Location: Burning near Prescott, Arizona

Evacuations: Residents in the White Horse Ranch area are under a "SET" evacuation status.

Start date/cause: Unknown start date. Believed to be caused by lightning.

Size: 140 acres

Containment: Unknown

Racetrack Fire

Location: Burning near Cherry, Arizona

Evacuations: Residents of Cherry asked to evacuate to the area of Camp Verde.

Start date/cause: Unknown start date. Believed to be caused by lightning.

Size: 500 acres

Containment: Unknown

Bowl Creek Fire

Location: Burning near Oracle Junction, Arizona

Evacuations: Residents of SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle Junction, Falcon Valley ranch in "SET" evacuation status.

Start date/cause: Unknown

Size: 500 acres

Containment: Unknown

Gallienta Fire

Location: Burning near San Miguel, Arizona

Evacuations: Unknown

Start date/cause: Unknown

Size: 1,000 acres

Containment: Unknown

Multiple other wildfires are burning in Arizona, some contained or prescribed burns.

