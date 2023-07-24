'Bowl Creek Fire': Communities near Oracle Junction in 'SET' evacuation status amid 500-acre brush fire

ORACLE JUNCTION, AZ — Multiple communities are under evacuation warnings as crews fight a new brush fire near Oracle Junction.

The Bowl Creek Fire is burning near SR 79 and SR 77, northwest of Oracle Junction.

Arizona State Forestry officials said Monday morning the fire is believed to be about 500 acres.

Officials also say it is threatening power lines and infrastructure, and smoke is impacting surrounding highways.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says three communities are currently in “SET” alert status:



Oracle Junction

SaddleBrooke Ranch

Falcon Valley Ranch

Multiple other brush fires sparked over the past several days, including the Diamond Fire near Sunflower, Arizona, the Racetrack Fire near Cherry, Arizona, and the Grapevine Fire near Prescott. The Gallineta Fire also sparked near San Miguel, Arizona, in Pima County.

