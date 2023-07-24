Racetrack Fire forces evacuations in the Yavapai County community of Cherry

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Residents in the community of Cherry near Federal Mine and Cherry Creek roads are under an evacuation order due to the Racetrack Fire.

Officials say the residents are to evacuate to the area of Camp Verde. An emergency shelter has not yet been set up.

From the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office a GO MESSAGE for the #RACETRACKFIRE pic.twitter.com/lXYcjrZ1EH — Yavapai_County_OEM (@YavapaiOEM) July 24, 2023

It is currently unknown what caused the fire.

The town of Cherry is approximately 23 miles west of Camp Verde and approximately 24 miles east of Prescott Valley.

A second fire, the Grapevine Fire, is burning approximately 10 miles east of Prescott Valley. It is estimated to be 140 acres and is believed to have been caused by lightning. Residents in the White Horse Ranch area are under a "SET" evacuation status.