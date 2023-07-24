Watch Now
Sunflower residents evacuated due to brush fire along SR 87

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 23, 2023
SUNFLOWER, AZ — Sunflower residents are under an evacuation order due to a brush fire along SR 87 near milepost 87.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department is conducting evacuations and instructing residents to go to Fountain Hills. An evacuation center is being set up at the old bingo call at We-Ko-Pa Casino, located at 10424 N Fort McDowell Rd. An opening time has not yet been determined, according to the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.

More details regarding the evacuation will be available on the county's website.

It is currently unknown what started the fire or how many acres it has burned.

Sunflower, Arizona, is about 58 miles northeast of Phoenix and approximately 33 miles southwest of Payson.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

