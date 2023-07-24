Sunflower residents evacuated due to brush fire along SR 87

SUNFLOWER, AZ — Sunflower residents are under an evacuation order due to a brush fire along SR 87 near milepost 87.

Sunflower area GO! Evacuate:



Red Cross Evacuation Center at 10424 N Fort McDowell Rd: old bingo hall at We-Ko-Pa Casino



​Evacuation Center provides information and resources for those evacuated from the Sunflower area fire.



Please be patient, an opening time not determined. pic.twitter.com/PI5cSH6OSw — Maricopa County Dept of Emergency Mgmt (@MaricopaReady) July 24, 2023

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department is conducting evacuations and instructing residents to go to Fountain Hills. An evacuation center is being set up at the old bingo call at We-Ko-Pa Casino, located at 10424 N Fort McDowell Rd. An opening time has not yet been determined, according to the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.

@MaricopaReady is advising Sunflower is at “GO.” MCSO is conducting evacuations and notifying residents to go to the Town of Fountain Hills, as the evacuation center is being established. Residents are encouraged to keep monitoring https://t.co/SmzCqZEC44 for updates. pic.twitter.com/oFvbvto2iF — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 24, 2023

More details regarding the evacuation will be available on the county's website.

It is currently unknown what started the fire or how many acres it has burned.

Sunflower, Arizona, is about 58 miles northeast of Phoenix and approximately 33 miles southwest of Payson.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.