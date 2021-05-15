Jonathon Altland indicted in the murder of Chandler officer Christopher Farrar, among other charges

A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted Jonathon Altland Jr. Thursday in connection to the death of Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar and injuries to Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda last month.

Police say the deadly pursuit began near Eloy when Altland fired a weapon at a sheriff’s deputy vehicle after attempting to pull Altland over.

Officer Farrar was struck by Altland while attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle during a multi-agency police pursuit that ended at SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert.

Officer Aranda was also hit, and suffered a severe head injury, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Three troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were also hurt. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Altland is facing murder, aggravated assault and auto theft charges.