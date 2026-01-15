Israeli consul general indicates increased defense industry spending in Arizona

The Israeli Consul General of the Pacific Southwest said there’s a “good chance” the Middle Eastern nation’s minister of defense will make a stop in Arizona next month.

Consul General Israel Bachar also said the U.S. ally is exploring investments in Arizona to boost its own military defense industry.

“The State of Israel views Arizona … as … important in supporting and fostering the relationship between Israel and America,” Bachar told KTAR News 92.3 FM during a Wednesday trip to the Arizona State Capitol.

Why was Israeli consul general visiting Arizona?

Bachar visited the Capitol as a guest of Arizona state Rep. Tony Rivero, who brought the consul general onto the Arizona House floor. Many state lawmakers applauded when Rivero, a Republican, introduced Bachar.

“As the relationship has had its ups and downs, the message that we want to send loud and clear is … the Arizona House of Representatives stands with the State of Israel,” Rivero said.

