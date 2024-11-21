Governor Hobbs signs water rights agreements with multiple Native American tribes

PHOENIX — Arizona governor Katie Hobbs has signed two major water rights agreements that will help to provide secure water sources for multiple Native American tribes.

Hobbs signed the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement (NAIWRSA) and the Yavapai-Apache Nation Water Rights Settlement Agreement (YANWRSA) Tuesday.

The signing helps to ensure reliable and sustainable water supplies to the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, and Yavapai Apache Nation.

The tribes and the state have been fighting in court over water rights for decades.

The agreement reached between the tribes, northern Arizona communities, and the State is believed to provide water reliability for tribal and non-tribal parties involved.

“This is a historic moment for the State of Arizona, Tribal nations, and all parties to these agreements. They create a consequential and lasting impact by securing a sustainable water supply for tens of thousands of Arizonans and helping local economies thrive,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m proud to be a part of this solution that many Arizona families have fought to get for generations. It’s a testament to their strength and determination, as well as my commitment to collaborate with Arizona’s Tribal nations and protect water supplies for all Arizonans.”

The NAIWRSA settles the outstanding tribal water rights claims to the Colorado River, the Little Colorado River, and groundwater sources in northeastern Arizona.

It also ratifies a treaty, providing the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe with 5,400 acres after sharing territory with the Navajo Nation for the last 160 years.

The YANWRSA secures safe and sustainable water supplies for the Yavapai Apache Nation, while also preserving and protecting the Verde River. It includes building a 60-mile water pipeline from C.C. Cragin Reservoir on the Mogollon Rim to deliver water to the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

The NAIWRSA and YANWRSA will end decades of conflict and litigation for Tribes, cities, towns, farmers, companies, and others that have sought a water rights solution in Arizona state court since 1974. To become effective, Congress will need to pass legislation to approve the settlements and provide funding for water projects.