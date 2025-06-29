California teen dies on Lake Havasu during watercraft incident

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LAKE HAVASU, AZ — A California teenager has died while operating a watercraft on Lake Havasu.

On Saturday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety was alerted about a person in the water who was not breathing.

Officials say it happened in the area of Body Beach on Lake Havasu.

When deputies arrived, they located a juvenile male on the shore. CPR was already being administered to him.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During an initial investigation, MCSO says the teen, identified as a 17-year-old from Moreno Valley, California, was operating a personal watercraft by himself during the incident.

The teen's family was reportedly on the shore and lost sight of him for a brief time.

Officials say he was later found by a passing boater, wearing a life jacket and floating face down in the water.

People in the area pulled him to shore and began CPR.

No other details have been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.

