Gov. Ducey announces $2,000 incentive to get Arizonans back to work

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced an incentive to get Arizonans motivated to go back to work.

The Governor made the announcement Thursday on Twitter saying, "Effective July 10th, Arizona will no longer be paying the $300/week federal supplement to unemployed workers, and instead we will be helping Arizonans get back to work."

“The best social program is a job.” - President Ronald Reagan



Arizona is back to work!



Effective July 10th, Arizona will no longer be paying the $300/week federal supplement to unemployed workers, and instead we will be helping Arizonans get back to work. 1/ pic.twitter.com/lNXPhTrWxm — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 13, 2021

RELATED: Governor Ducey reinstates requirement of looking for work to get unemployment benefits

The "Return-to-Work Bonuses" will come from $300 million in federal resources that the state has set aside.

The state will cover a one-time bonus of $2,000 to eligible individuals who return to the workforce and get a full-time job, while those who return part-time will receive $1,000.

The state will provide $7.5 million for community college scholarships for currently unemployed workers who are eligible for Return-to-Work bonuses, and $6 million for GED test prep and exam fees for eligible workers without a high school diploma.

In addition to the "bonuses", Gov. Ducey announced that three months of child care assistance will be provided to individuals with children who return to work after collecting unemployment benefits.