Unemployed in Arizona? How to prove you're looking for work

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday saying residents who are receiving unemployment benefits must again show proof that they are actively looking for work.

According the the Department of Economic Security, that means making at least one job contact per day on four different days of the week. A person's work search should include trying to find work that they are suited for by experience, education and/or training, DES said.

In addition, unemployed Arizonans should follow up general inquiries by making personal visits or by submitting applications and resumes.

"An adequate search for work is a sincere, consistent effort to find a job and is not just an attempt to remain eligible for benefits," said DES spokeswoman Tasya Peterson.

Besides directly contacting employers, acceptable "work search" contacts also include:

Registering with and contacting your union hiring or placement facility

Registering with a placement facility of your professional organization

Checking back with former employers who may have openings suitable for you

Registering with a placement facility at your school, college or university for work that may be available in your occupation or profession

Taking a test for or applying for openings in civil service or a government agency

Registering for suitable work with a private employment agency or an employer’s placement facility

Claimants should also keep a record of all work-related contacts they make each week they file for benefits. People are required to provide the following information when they file their weekly claim:

The date of contact

The employer’s name and address

The name of the person contacted or the address of the website visited

The method of contact

The type of work sought

Action taken on the date of contact

Additionally, claimants must be registered with the Arizona Job Connection before they can collect benefits.

DES said if someone is unable to complete their registration for any reason, a notice will be sent to them, telling them what action must be taken to correct and activate their registration. Benefits may be delayed or denied if they do not comply with the notice, officials said.

Visit des.az.gov/services/coronavirus for more information.

You can read the full order here or embedded below.