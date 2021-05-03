Governor Ducey reinstates requirement of looking for work to get unemployment benefits

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday, rescinding a March 2020 executive order waiving the requirement that an individual must be looking for work in order to receive unemployment benefits.

The reinstated requirement will be enforced again the week of Sunday, May 23.

According to Governor Ducey’s office, “Arizonans receiving unemployment benefits may continue to receive benefits, but under reinstated requirements, must show that they are actively looking for work.”

The governor cited increasing vaccination rates and a stronger job market in the state as reasons for the change back to normal.

“A year out from the start of the pandemic, jobs and vaccines are readily available,” said Ducey in a press release. “Arizonans are ready to get back to work. Our economy is booming, jobs need filling, more than 2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated, and vaccination appointments are available to anyone who wants one.”

Read the full order here.

Arizona lawmakers are also considering an increase in unemployment payments for the first time in 17 years.

This year, two bills are being considered by lawmakers that could move the state up a bit, from second-lowest pay to 38th place.

ABC15's Let Joe Know team has been covering unemployment issues from fraud to missing payments amid the pandemic. To learn more, click here.