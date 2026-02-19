Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsArizona News

Actions

Get Fry's gas on Thursday and help Special Olympics Arizona

Members of law enforcement are helping to raise money on Thursday to benefit Special Olympics Arizona. Local law enforcement will offer to pump customers’ fuel or wash windshields in exchange for a donation benefitting Special Olympics Arizona at participating Fry’s Fuel Centers across Arizona. They will also be selling raffle tickets for $10 each for a chance to win a Fry’s gift card.
Get Fry's gas on Thursday and help Special Olympics Arizona
Posted

PHOENIX — Fry's Fuel of Dreams returns Thursday with law enforcement pumping gas for Special Olympics Arizona.

Get gas and give back to the community! The 14th annual Fry’s Fuel of Dreams takes place on Thursday, February 19, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

If you fill up at select Fry’s Fuel Centers across Arizona, law enforcement will be there, offering to pump your fuel or wash your windshield in exchange for a donation benefitting Special Olympics Arizona. For a full list of participating locations, click here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen