Get Fry's gas on Thursday and help Special Olympics Arizona

PHOENIX — Fry's Fuel of Dreams returns Thursday with law enforcement pumping gas for Special Olympics Arizona.

Get gas and give back to the community! The 14th annual Fry’s Fuel of Dreams takes place on Thursday, February 19, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

If you fill up at select Fry’s Fuel Centers across Arizona, law enforcement will be there, offering to pump your fuel or wash your windshield in exchange for a donation benefitting Special Olympics Arizona. For a full list of participating locations, click here.