Whole Foods Market finally heads to the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Whole Foods Market is coming to the West Valley.

The national grocery chain is taking over a former Big Lots store in Glendale, near Arrowhead Town Center, according to city permitting documents. The new store will be located at 17510 N. 75th Ave.

The forthcoming Whole Foods Market in Glendale is positioned next to Arrowhead Towne Center – a surprisingly successful traditional indoor mall that hasn’t suffered the same fate as most others around the Valley now slated for redevelopment.

