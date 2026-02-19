State awards Salt River wild horse management contract

The Arizona Department of Agriculture has awarded the Salt River Horse Herd management contract, it announced Wednesday.

According to AZDA, the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group (SRWHMG) was selected after a procurement process that included an assessment panel that had veterinarians, a scientist specializing in rangeland management, and a federal wild horse manager.

The panel reviewed two proposals before picking SRWHMG for the five-year contract.

“With the help of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, we will continue to responsibly promote and protect the Salt River experience that so many locals and visitors enjoy each year,” Arizona Department of Agriculture Director Paul Brierley said in a press release.

AZDA added that it is committed to sustainably managing the wild horse herd in a scientifically sound manner as well as meeting its statutory obligations.

According to SRWHMG, the goal over the next five years is to reduce the size of the herd from 274 to 120. The group added that fertility control will help keep the removals to around 25 horses annually.

