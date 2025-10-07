Families face fall break frustration as national parks in Arizona close amid federal shutdown

CAMP VERDE, AZ — Families across Arizona are hitting the road for fall break, only to find some of the state’s most popular destinations unexpectedly closed because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In Yavapai County, at Montezuma Castle National Monument, gates are locked and signs warn visitors that the site is closed until further notice. ABC15’s Kaley O’Kelley was there and watched car after car drive up, only to turn around in disappointment.

“It's a big, big bummer,” said visitor Allissa Ruth, an ABC15 viewer from the Valley. “We’re on fall break, trying to enjoy Arizona’s natural landscape and see historical areas — and yeah, I drove up here and it’s a major disappointment.”

Visitors from Tucson stopped to snap a photo at the gate, making the best of their trip.

Others, including tourists from New York and Paris, France, told ABC15 they were unaware of the shutdown’s impact before arriving. Many decided to head north to Sedona or the Grand Canyon instead.

According to the National Park Service, the Grand Canyon remains open to visitors despite the shutdown. However, with federal employees furloughed, only a limited number of services are available inside the park.

Montezuma Castle joins a growing list of federally managed sites in Arizona affected by the shutdown, leaving both local businesses and travelers scrambling for backup plans.

ABC15 has reached out to the National Park Service for updates on when the monument could reopen.

For the latest updates on federal shutdown impacts across Arizona, stay with ABC15 News and abc15.com.