Benefits restored for thousands of service members dismissed over COVID vaccine refusal

The federal government has launched a sweeping effort to restore benefits and reinstate thousands of service members who were dismissed for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, marking the most significant reversal of the 2021 military vaccination mandate.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits will be restored to veterans whose discharges stemmed solely from vaccine refusal. The move affects some of the more than 8,000 service members separated under the mandate before it was rescinded in January 2023. VA officials said at least 899 veterans have already been identified as eligible, with additional cases expected as discharge upgrades are processed.

Recent presidential actions reversed those policies, directing the military services to reinstate eligible veterans, correct discharge records and restore benefits affected by the mandate. A White House fact sheet said the administration aimed to “remedy past injustices” tied to separations issued during the pandemic response.

Officials confirmed that former troops who wish to rejoin the military may apply for reinstatement and, if approved, return to service with their prior rank and access to full benefits. Those who do not seek reenlistment may still qualify for the GI Bill under the new policy.

However, veterans who were issued an other-than-honorable discharge must first pursue a discharge upgrade through their service’s Discharge Review Board before the Department of Veterans Affairs can process education benefits.

The action comes alongside a broader initiative directed by a Jan. 27 executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump, which requires the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security to reinstate service members discharged for refusing the vaccine. The order describes the previous mandate as “unfair, overbroad, and completely unnecessary.”

Under the directive, former troops who return to service will be restored to their previous rank, receive full back pay, and be eligible for benefits and bonuses tied to their earlier service. Individuals who voluntarily left the military rather than receive the vaccine may also apply for reinstatement with a sworn attestation explaining their departure.

As part of the rollout, the Pentagon has begun contacting more than 8,700 former service members with letters of apology, reenlistment instructions, and information about how to pursue back pay calculations. Outreach is being conducted through mail, email, phone calls, social media, and a dedicated website.

Returning troops will be evaluated under medical retention standards, a less restrictive process than the one used for new recruits. However, those who reenter service must commit to a four-year term, according to an April 1 policy memo. The reenlistment window remains open through April 1, 2026.

Federal officials say the combined restoration of benefits and reinstatement opportunities is designed to provide redress to former service members whose military careers and post-service plans were disrupted by the vaccine mandate.

Veterans seeking to file a change discharge request should visit VA.gov and search for discharge upgrade.