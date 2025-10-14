Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eloy Fire Department rescues child and motorist from submerged car

ELOY, AZ — A child and motorist clinging onto a submerged car roof were rescued Tuesday morning east of Eloy.

This occurred after a roadway in Pinal County flooded due to Monday’s excessive rainfall.

The Eloy Police Department provided photos showing the family stranded on the vehicle in muddy water, as well as a crane and ladder deployed for the rescue.

The Eloy Fire District, the Casa Grande Fire Department, and the police department were able to work together to bring the family to safety and treat them for possible injuries.

