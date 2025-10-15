DATA: Explaining how Americans are living 'paycheck to paycheck'

Many Americans feel they are living paycheck to paycheck.

With the government shutdown in full effect, about 50,000 federal civilian employees and uniformed servicemembers are in danger of missing a paycheck and putting this common phrase to the test.

Economic data shows that while many Americans continue to sour on the economy, there are some ways in which the average household situation remains a little better than at previous times of economic stress.

Watch ABC15's data analyst Garrett Archer explain inside the numbers in the player above.