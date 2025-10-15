Arizona Small Dog Rescue's new Tempe location damaged in Monday's storms

TEMPE, AZ — Just months ago, Arizona Small Dog Rescue moved into its new location after outgrowing its aging facility in Phoenix. Now, the rescue has even more work to do thanks to Monday’s storms.

The nonprofit animal rescue organization moved into the location near Rural and Guadalupe roads in May.

When a strong storm and microburst slammed down on an area in Tempe, it caused exterior damage to several businesses and homes, including Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

The organization says its main shade structure, fences, exercise pens, and more were severely damaged. A tree was also uprooted and downed in the parking lot.

This comes after other storm activity caused damage to the facility in August.

Due to the damage and the amount of work that needs to be done, Arizona Small Dog Rescue says it will be closed to the public for several days.

In the meantime, staff will be working to clean up the damage and care for the dogs, and the organization is asking its volunteers to lend an extra hand. It’s also asking community members to pitch in where they can, too. Here's how to donate.